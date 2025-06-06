Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Crime Surge and Caste Census Approach

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Bihar's NDA government for increasing crime rates and questioned the central government's approach to the caste census. During a speech in Bihar, he accused PM Narendra Modi of inaction in both caste matters and international diplomacy with the US and Pakistan.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, launched a scathing critique of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, alleging that the state has devolved into India's crime capital. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Nalanda's Rajgir, Gandhi highlighted rising concerns about law and order.

Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to address US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. He also expressed skepticism about the government's ability to conduct a proper caste census, criticizing the exclusion of officers from marginalized communities.

The Congress leader visited the Dashrath Manjhi memorial and discussed local grievances, including requests for better infrastructure, before advocating for reforms in the caste census and reservation policies, advocating for change beginning in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

