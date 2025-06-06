Left Menu

France Stands Firm with ICC Against U.S. Sanctions

France announced its support for the International Criminal Court after the U.S. sanctioned four ICC judges. France urged the U.S. to lift all sanctions against the court, emphasizing its backing for the ICC's crucial role in combating impunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:50 IST
France Stands Firm with ICC Against U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France reaffirmed its commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, following sanctions imposed by Washington on four ICC judges. The French government renewed its call for the U.S. to retract its punitive measures.

The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing solidarity with the targeted judges and confirmed its steadfast support for the ICC and its personnel.

The ministry emphasized the vital role the ICC plays in the fight against impunity, describing the court's function as essential.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025