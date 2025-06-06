France Stands Firm with ICC Against U.S. Sanctions

France reaffirmed its commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, following sanctions imposed by Washington on four ICC judges. The French government renewed its call for the U.S. to retract its punitive measures.

The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing solidarity with the targeted judges and confirmed its steadfast support for the ICC and its personnel.

The ministry emphasized the vital role the ICC plays in the fight against impunity, describing the court's function as essential.