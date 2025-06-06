France Stands Firm with ICC Against U.S. Sanctions
France announced its support for the International Criminal Court after the U.S. sanctioned four ICC judges. France urged the U.S. to lift all sanctions against the court, emphasizing its backing for the ICC's crucial role in combating impunity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- France
France reaffirmed its commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, following sanctions imposed by Washington on four ICC judges. The French government renewed its call for the U.S. to retract its punitive measures.
The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing solidarity with the targeted judges and confirmed its steadfast support for the ICC and its personnel.
The ministry emphasized the vital role the ICC plays in the fight against impunity, describing the court's function as essential.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE Expresses Strong Solidarity with India Against Terrorism
Global Solidarity Strengthens India's Anti-Terrorism Message
TMC Delegation Visits J&K: A Mission of Solidarity Amid Political Controversy
BRICS Trade Ministers Endorse Inclusive Trade Reform, India Calls for Global South Solidarity
Solidarity and Strength: Global Support for India Post-Pahalgam Attack