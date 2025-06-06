Left Menu

Negligence and Mismanagement: The Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy

An FIR was filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and KSCA after a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths. The complaint highlights negligence and mismanagement during the RCB victory celebrations, including misleading information about event entry, poor crowd control, and the subsequent stampede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:09 IST
Negligence and Mismanagement: The Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities, has prompted the filing of an FIR against RCB, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). This legal action underscores allegations of negligence and mismanagement during RCB's victory celebrations.

The FIR, filed at Cubbon Park police station, was based on a complaint from 25-year-old Rohan Gomes, a victim who suffered a dislocated shoulder during the chaos. Gomes claims he was misled by social media posts from RCB, which suggested that tickets would be available at the venue and that attendees could enter without them.

The complaint further accuses the event organizers of poor crowd control and providing misleading information, which allegedly contributed to the deadly stampede. A previous FIR already cited these parties for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, outlining the seriousness of the mismanagement allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025