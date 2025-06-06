Negligence and Mismanagement: The Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy

A stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities, has prompted the filing of an FIR against RCB, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). This legal action underscores allegations of negligence and mismanagement during RCB's victory celebrations.

The FIR, filed at Cubbon Park police station, was based on a complaint from 25-year-old Rohan Gomes, a victim who suffered a dislocated shoulder during the chaos. Gomes claims he was misled by social media posts from RCB, which suggested that tickets would be available at the venue and that attendees could enter without them.

The complaint further accuses the event organizers of poor crowd control and providing misleading information, which allegedly contributed to the deadly stampede. A previous FIR already cited these parties for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, outlining the seriousness of the mismanagement allegations.

