Delhi Assembly Marks 100 Days with Digital and Environmental Milestones

Speaker Vijender Gupta highlights key initiatives of the 8th Delhi Assembly's first 100 days, such as digitization, solar panel installation, and forming standing committees. Celebrating the building's 100th anniversary, Gupta and other leaders underscore its role as a living heritage and tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

On the 100-day mark of the 8th Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized pivotal developments including solar panel installations, digitization efforts, and the establishment of standing committees.

At a press briefing, Gupta noted the assembly's shift toward a digital, paperless work mode, projected for the July Monsoon Session. Acknowledging the assembly's living heritage status, Gupta mentioned upcoming grand celebrations for its 100-year building anniversary.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh praised the assembly's leadership and environmental initiatives, aligning with national sustainability goals. The move towards digital transformation, inspired by the Lok Sabha, sets a precedent for future legislative workings.

