Delhi Assembly Marks 100 Days with Digital and Environmental Milestones

On the 100-day mark of the 8th Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized pivotal developments including solar panel installations, digitization efforts, and the establishment of standing committees.

At a press briefing, Gupta noted the assembly's shift toward a digital, paperless work mode, projected for the July Monsoon Session. Acknowledging the assembly's living heritage status, Gupta mentioned upcoming grand celebrations for its 100-year building anniversary.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh praised the assembly's leadership and environmental initiatives, aligning with national sustainability goals. The move towards digital transformation, inspired by the Lok Sabha, sets a precedent for future legislative workings.