U.S. Slaps New Sanctions Amid Nuclear Deal Push
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Iran-related individuals and entities. These sanctions also affect some entities in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong. This move comes as the Trump administration endeavors to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran.
- United States
The United States has issued fresh sanctions targeting Iran-linked individuals and entities, underscoring efforts to reach a new nuclear deal. The U.S. Department of Treasury disclosed these measures on its website.
This latest round of sanctions affects ten individuals and twenty-seven entities, some of which are located in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.
The move signifies the Trump administration's strategic push towards renegotiating a nuclear deal with Tehran, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
