U.S. Slaps New Sanctions Amid Nuclear Deal Push

The United States has issued fresh sanctions targeting Iran-linked individuals and entities, underscoring efforts to reach a new nuclear deal. The U.S. Department of Treasury disclosed these measures on its website.

This latest round of sanctions affects ten individuals and twenty-seven entities, some of which are located in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

The move signifies the Trump administration's strategic push towards renegotiating a nuclear deal with Tehran, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

