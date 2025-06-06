Left Menu

U.S. Slaps New Sanctions Amid Nuclear Deal Push

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Iran-related individuals and entities. These sanctions also affect some entities in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong. This move comes as the Trump administration endeavors to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

Updated: 06-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:48 IST
The United States has issued fresh sanctions targeting Iran-linked individuals and entities, underscoring efforts to reach a new nuclear deal. The U.S. Department of Treasury disclosed these measures on its website.

This latest round of sanctions affects ten individuals and twenty-seven entities, some of which are located in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

The move signifies the Trump administration's strategic push towards renegotiating a nuclear deal with Tehran, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

