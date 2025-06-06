Left Menu

China and France Forge Agreement on Economic Dialogue

China and France have reached a consensus to address trade and economic issues through dialogue, as confirmed in a call between China's foreign minister Wang Yi and France's Jean-Noel Barrot. The specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed, but both nations aim to bolster China-EU relations.

Updated: 06-06-2025 20:27 IST
China and France have agreed to resolve trade and economic issues cooperatively through dialogue and consultation. This breakthrough was announced by China's foreign minister Wang Yi during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, as reported by the Chinese ministry.

While the exact details of the consensus remain undisclosed, the agreement represents a significant diplomatic step towards improving relations between the two countries.

Wang emphasized the importance of respecting each nation's core interests and nurturing the healthy development of China-EU relations, signaling a commitment to collaborative growth.

