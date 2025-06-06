China and France Forge Agreement on Economic Dialogue

China and France have agreed to resolve trade and economic issues cooperatively through dialogue and consultation. This breakthrough was announced by China's foreign minister Wang Yi during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, as reported by the Chinese ministry.

While the exact details of the consensus remain undisclosed, the agreement represents a significant diplomatic step towards improving relations between the two countries.

Wang emphasized the importance of respecting each nation's core interests and nurturing the healthy development of China-EU relations, signaling a commitment to collaborative growth.

