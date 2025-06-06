Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A Pivotal Moment for #MeToo

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein resumes as a Manhattan jury deliberates over charges of criminal sex acts and rape. Central to the #MeToo movement, Weinstein's case sees a new jury reviewing extensive testimonies from accusers. This follows an overturned conviction, propelling another trial in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST
In a critical chapter for the #MeToo movement, a Manhattan jury continues deliberations in the retrial of Harvey Weinstein, a former movie mogul facing charges of criminal sex acts and rape. As of Friday, the jury remains undecided after their first day of deliberations.

The case hinges on testimony from multiple accusers, with the jury requesting a readback of statements from two women, as well as access to relevant medical records. The panel, consisting of seven women and five men, is tasked with determining Weinstein's culpability in incidents that contributed significantly to the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Weinstein, who is 73 and an Oscar-winning producer, has denied the charges. His prior convictions in both New York and California have seen significant legal challenges, with the New York trial leading to an overturned conviction last year. This development opens the door for current proceedings in front of a new jury and judge.

