Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Junior Engineer Arrested
A junior engineer, Dinesh Pandey, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to process a repair bill. The court granted five-day custody to investigate the source of the bribe and potential involvement of other officials.
A junior engineer at the Garrison Engineer office in Mumbai's Navy Nagar has been remanded to police custody by a special CBI court, following his arrest in a bribery case.
Dinesh Pandey was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation for reportedly taking a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a contractor in exchange for clearing a building repair bill. Officials discovered Rs 3.4 lakh of the bribe in his office cupboard.
The CBI is investigating the possibility of a larger conspiracy involving additional officials. They sought Pandey's custody to trace the origins of the bribe and examine claims that he shared the illegal proceeds.
