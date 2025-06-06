Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Junior Engineer Arrested

A junior engineer at the Garrison Engineer office in Mumbai's Navy Nagar has been remanded to police custody by a special CBI court, following his arrest in a bribery case.

Dinesh Pandey was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation for reportedly taking a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a contractor in exchange for clearing a building repair bill. Officials discovered Rs 3.4 lakh of the bribe in his office cupboard.

The CBI is investigating the possibility of a larger conspiracy involving additional officials. They sought Pandey's custody to trace the origins of the bribe and examine claims that he shared the illegal proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)