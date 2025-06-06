Left Menu

NEET Exam Fraud Unveiled: Dummy Candidates for Cash

Authorities uncovered a scheme where a man nearing the end of his MBBS at AIIMS Jodhpur paid for a substitute to take his NEET exam. Arrests were made including a doctor involved in the scam, revealing a deeper network of fraudulent activities in medical entrance exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:20 IST
In a shocking revelation, a man on the cusp of completing his MBBS at AIIMS Jodhpur was found to have employed a dummy candidate for his NEET exam, according to officials.

Rajasthan Police have arrested him along with a doctor accused of orchestrating the fraud. Another doctor, working in Ghatwa, Nagaur, was also detained in this expanding investigation.

Jaipur's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amit Kumar, reported that the National Examination Agency flagged this malpractice after discovering that Sachin Gora never sat for the NEET-UG 2020 but rather used a surrogate test-taker. The scale of the scam points to potential widespread corruption in entrance exam processes.

