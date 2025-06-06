NEET Exam Fraud Unveiled: Dummy Candidates for Cash
Authorities uncovered a scheme where a man nearing the end of his MBBS at AIIMS Jodhpur paid for a substitute to take his NEET exam. Arrests were made including a doctor involved in the scam, revealing a deeper network of fraudulent activities in medical entrance exams.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking revelation, a man on the cusp of completing his MBBS at AIIMS Jodhpur was found to have employed a dummy candidate for his NEET exam, according to officials.
Rajasthan Police have arrested him along with a doctor accused of orchestrating the fraud. Another doctor, working in Ghatwa, Nagaur, was also detained in this expanding investigation.
Jaipur's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amit Kumar, reported that the National Examination Agency flagged this malpractice after discovering that Sachin Gora never sat for the NEET-UG 2020 but rather used a surrogate test-taker. The scale of the scam points to potential widespread corruption in entrance exam processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Reserves Order on Lalu Yadav's Land for Job Scam Charges
Corruption Scandal: Gujarat Minister's Sons Arrested in MGNREGA Scam
Cabinet Secretariat Warns of Fake Recruitment Scam
Cyber Scam Uncovered: Trio Arrested for Duping Investors with Fake Trading Schemes
Truck Scam Busted: Man Arrested for Selling Rented Vehicles