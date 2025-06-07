Mastermind Behind Fake HSSC Job Scam Arrested in Gorakhpur

The Haryana Police have apprehended a central figure in a cyber scam involving a counterfeit website designed to mislead job seekers by posing as the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, as confirmed by senior officials.

Sumita Misra, the Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana's Home Department, revealed that the suspect managed the bogus portal and was captured in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Alongside him, five other individuals are in police custody, stemming from multiple locations, including Gorakhpur, Kurukshetra, and Fatehabad.

The fraudulent scheme employed a third-party domain to imitate the official HSSC portal for CET 2025 registration, tricking candidates into paying through QR codes. In light of this, authorities urge the public to ensure they are using government domains and report any suspicious activity immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)