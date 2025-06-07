Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Fake HSSC Job Scam Arrested in Gorakhpur

Haryana Police arrested a key suspect linked to a cyber scam using a fake Haryana Staff Selection Commission website. The fraudulent portal targeted job seekers, collecting money through deceptive QR codes. Officials urge vigilance and recommend using only official '.gov.in' websites to prevent future scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:18 IST
The Haryana Police have apprehended a central figure in a cyber scam involving a counterfeit website designed to mislead job seekers by posing as the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, as confirmed by senior officials.

Sumita Misra, the Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana's Home Department, revealed that the suspect managed the bogus portal and was captured in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Alongside him, five other individuals are in police custody, stemming from multiple locations, including Gorakhpur, Kurukshetra, and Fatehabad.

The fraudulent scheme employed a third-party domain to imitate the official HSSC portal for CET 2025 registration, tricking candidates into paying through QR codes. In light of this, authorities urge the public to ensure they are using government domains and report any suspicious activity immediately.

