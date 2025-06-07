Supreme Court Grants Access to Contested Social Security Data Amid Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access sensitive Social Security Administration data amid ongoing legal challenges. The decision came as the court temporarily halted an order by Judge Ellen Hollander, which had blocked DOGE's access to personal information due to privacy concerns.

This move supports President Donald Trump's initiative, spearheaded by Elon Musk, aimed at restructuring the federal workforce and cutting down on perceived wasteful government spending. Although the court's order did not provide a rationale, it reflects a broader effort to grant DOGE extensive access to federal data systems.

Labor unions and advocacy groups immediately opposed the decision, arguing it violates privacy laws by permitting access to personal data, including Social Security numbers and tax information. The dispute highlights tensions over federal data access, with significant implications for privacy rights and government transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)