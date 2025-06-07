Intensity Escalates: Russia's Missile Barrage Hits Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a fierce missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Early Friday morning, the city awoke to powerful explosions that reverberated across the region, resulting in the deaths of at least six individuals, according to Ukrainian officials.

This assault comes amid soaring tensions, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of retaliation following Ukrainian operations that targeted Russian strategic bombers deep inside Russian territory. In addition to Kyiv, the northern city of Chernihiv and the northwestern city of Lutsk also experienced fatalities, with emergency responders among those killed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks and highlighted the civilian casualties and infrastructure damage that ensued. As search and rescue efforts continue, international observers closely monitor the situation, with further appeals for heightened diplomatic pressure on Russia to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)