Drone Interception: Russian Defense Ministry Reports 82 Drones Destroyed
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:13 IST
In a significant military action, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday the successful interception and destruction of 82 Ukrainian drones. This operation took place over an 8.5-hour timeframe, affecting territories including the Moscow region.
The Ministry, in a statement on Telegram, detailed that most drones were neutralized near the Ukrainian border or within central Russia during Friday's afternoon and evening hours.
Separate from the Ministry's report, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted on Telegram that six drones targeting the capital had been destroyed or downed, highlighting ongoing aerial threats to key Russian areas.
