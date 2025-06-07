Left Menu

Justice Sought in Tragic Shillong Road Accident

Assam's CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, requested a fair inquiry into the death of Namrata Bora, a 25-year-old from Golaghat, in a road accident in Meghalaya. The victim's family raised concerns, seeking justice. Meghalaya's CM, Conrad Sangma, assured an impartial investigation to uncover the facts of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:41 IST
Justice Sought in Tragic Shillong Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising concerns over an accidental death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a formal request to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma. The request is for a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into the tragic demise of 25-year-old Namrata Bora, a Golaghat native, following a road mishap in Meghalaya.

Namrata, who worked in Guwahati, was involved in an accident near the Ri Bhoi district on a drive from Shillong, leading to her untimely death. In light of the bereaved family's apprehensions, Sarma insisted that all circumstances of the incident be thoroughly explored to ensure justice. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Assuring a fair probe, Meghalaya's CM Conrad Sangma confirmed that instructions have been given for an impartial inquiry. The death has prompted questions, especially after survivors retracted their initial account, revealing discrepancies regarding who was present in the vehicle during the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025