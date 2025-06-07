Justice Sought in Tragic Shillong Road Accident

In response to rising concerns over an accidental death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a formal request to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma. The request is for a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into the tragic demise of 25-year-old Namrata Bora, a Golaghat native, following a road mishap in Meghalaya.

Namrata, who worked in Guwahati, was involved in an accident near the Ri Bhoi district on a drive from Shillong, leading to her untimely death. In light of the bereaved family's apprehensions, Sarma insisted that all circumstances of the incident be thoroughly explored to ensure justice. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Assuring a fair probe, Meghalaya's CM Conrad Sangma confirmed that instructions have been given for an impartial inquiry. The death has prompted questions, especially after survivors retracted their initial account, revealing discrepancies regarding who was present in the vehicle during the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)