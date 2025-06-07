Indian National Arrested with Illegal Gold in Nepal

An Indian national was apprehended in Nepal, caught carrying illegal gold, police have reported. The individual, identified as Mahadev Samanta from West Bengal, was detained during a routine security check.

Samanta was on a passenger bus traveling to Kathmandu when officers discovered 274 grams of gold, allegedly smuggled without customs declarations. The arrest took place in Nagdhunga, a region within the Chandragiri municipality.

Nepalese authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, probing the methods and routes involved in the gold's illegal transport across the India-Nepal border.