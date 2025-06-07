Indian National Arrested with Illegal Gold in Nepal
An Indian citizen, Mahadev Samanta from West Bengal, was apprehended in Nepal with 274 grams of illegal gold. He was caught during a security check on a bus in Chandragiri municipality while en route to Kathmandu. Authorities are investigating the smuggling incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:34 IST
An Indian national was apprehended in Nepal, caught carrying illegal gold, police have reported. The individual, identified as Mahadev Samanta from West Bengal, was detained during a routine security check.
Samanta was on a passenger bus traveling to Kathmandu when officers discovered 274 grams of gold, allegedly smuggled without customs declarations. The arrest took place in Nagdhunga, a region within the Chandragiri municipality.
Nepalese authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, probing the methods and routes involved in the gold's illegal transport across the India-Nepal border.
