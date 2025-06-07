India and UK's Strategic Alliance: A New Era in Global Collaboration

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism during talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The discussions underscored India's demand for the world to differentiate between perpetrators of terrorism and victims, a point made in the context of past India-Pakistan tensions.

The talks focused on amplifying the strategic partnership between India and the UK. Central to this discussion was the recently agreed-upon free trade agreement and the double contribution convention, which are seen as major strides forward in bilateral economic relations. These agreements are poised to boost trade, investment, and collaborative opportunities across various sectors.

Lammy's visit also spotlighted migration issues and technology collaborations. He lauded India as a key partner in global changes and emphasized further cooperation in areas like technology, climate change, and security. The visit was marked by commitments to facilitate greater investment flows and educational collaborations between the two nations.

