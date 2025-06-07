Tensions Escalate as Israel Rescues Thai Hostage in Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military has retrieved the body of Thai hostage Nattapong Pinta, held in Gaza following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. The recovery comes amid heightened tensions as Israeli airstrikes resulted in further casualties. The Mujahedeen Brigades, a Palestinian militant group, held Pinta's body in Rafah.

Pinta, an agricultural worker abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border, was reportedly killed by his captors. His family in Thailand has been informed. The conflict, triggered by Hamas' attack, continues with no apparent end, with efforts for ceasefire negotiations currently stalled.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, exacerbated by halted aid distribution after overcrowding disruptions and security concerns. The situation has led to international pressure on Israel as hostilities persist, displacing populations and raising fears for the safety of remaining hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)