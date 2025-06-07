Left Menu

Stalled Prisoner Exchange: A Setback in Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

The anticipated prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has hit a standstill as Ukraine delays setting a date for the event. Russia has submitted a list of 640 individuals but awaits Ukraine's response. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky noted Ukraine's indefinite postponement of the exchange and retrieval of soldiers' bodies.

The anticipated prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has encountered an unexpected delay. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that Ukraine has not set a date for the operation, despite agreements made earlier in talks in Istanbul.

According to a statement by Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin, the Russian side has given Ukraine a list of 640 individuals scheduled for exchange. However, Ukraine has yet to confirm when these individuals will be returned, along with a corresponding number of Russian prisoners of war.

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky expressed concern on Saturday, stating that Ukraine had postponed these efforts indefinitely, including the acceptance of the bodies of fallen soldiers.

