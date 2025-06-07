Left Menu

Dramatic Standoff in Ahmedabad: Fugitive Threatens High-Rise Leap

A history-sheeter in Ahmedabad threatened to leap from a fifth-floor flat when apprehended by the Crime Branch. Identified as Abhishek alias Sanjaysinh Tomar, the accused had multiple cases pending. The standoff, live-streamed on social media, ended with his detention by the police using appropriate force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:51 IST
Dramatic Standoff in Ahmedabad: Fugitive Threatens High-Rise Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic standoff on Saturday, Ahmedabad witnessed a tense scenario when a wanted criminal threatened to jump from a fifth-floor apartment ledge. Abhishek, also known as Sanjaysinh Tomar or Shooter, who was involved in several criminal cases, became the focus of a Crime Branch operation after a tip-off regarding his whereabouts.

As the Crime Branch approached the location in Odhav area, the accused locked himself inside a flat and threatened suicide by jumping from the kitchen balcony. He escalated the situation by live-streaming the incident on social media, drawing immediate attention from law enforcement and emergency services.

The situation was defused after the authorities, coordinating with firefighters and the police control room, managed to apprehend him using appropriate force. The accused faces an array of charges, including those of bodily harm, as reported by the Crime Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025