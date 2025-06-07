Dramatic Standoff in Ahmedabad: Fugitive Threatens High-Rise Leap
A history-sheeter in Ahmedabad threatened to leap from a fifth-floor flat when apprehended by the Crime Branch. Identified as Abhishek alias Sanjaysinh Tomar, the accused had multiple cases pending. The standoff, live-streamed on social media, ended with his detention by the police using appropriate force.
In a dramatic standoff on Saturday, Ahmedabad witnessed a tense scenario when a wanted criminal threatened to jump from a fifth-floor apartment ledge. Abhishek, also known as Sanjaysinh Tomar or Shooter, who was involved in several criminal cases, became the focus of a Crime Branch operation after a tip-off regarding his whereabouts.
As the Crime Branch approached the location in Odhav area, the accused locked himself inside a flat and threatened suicide by jumping from the kitchen balcony. He escalated the situation by live-streaming the incident on social media, drawing immediate attention from law enforcement and emergency services.
The situation was defused after the authorities, coordinating with firefighters and the police control room, managed to apprehend him using appropriate force. The accused faces an array of charges, including those of bodily harm, as reported by the Crime Branch.
