Tensions Escalate Amid Conflict Over Hostage and Airstrikes in Gaza

The Israeli military retrieved the body of Thai hostage Nattapong Pinta from Gaza, held by Palestinian militant group Mujahedeen Brigades. Israeli airstrikes killed 45 people. The conflict has led to humanitarian concerns with the U.N. warning most of Gaza's population is at risk of famine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:38 IST
In a tragic recovery operation, the Israeli military has retrieved the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai agricultural worker and hostage, captured and killed during the Hamas-led attack in Gaza. The body was recovered from Rafah, where it was held by the Palestinian militant group Mujahedeen Brigades.

As tensions flare, Israeli airstrikes across Gaza have resulted in 45 deaths, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Local authorities in Gaza report 15 Palestinians were killed and 50 wounded in northern Gaza's Sabra district, with missiles striking residential areas.

Amidst the escalating hostilities, the United Nations has issued a dire warning of famine risks across the enclave, aggravated by an 11-week Israeli blockade. Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation halted aid distribution, citing safety concerns due to overcrowding.

