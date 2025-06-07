Mysterious Disappearance in Meghalaya: Call for CBI Probe Intensifies

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has formally requested the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the disappearance case of Sonam Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based woman who vanished in Meghalaya nearly two weeks ago.

Yadav revealed his discussions with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, affirming that police forces from both states are maintaining coordination. The couple, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband, went missing on May 23 after leaving a homestay in East Khasi Hills during their honeymoon.

The discovery of Raja Raghuvanshi's body in a gorge has led to a murder investigation, yet no clues have emerged regarding Sonam's whereabouts. The family now seeks CBI intervention, citing dissatisfaction with local police efforts.