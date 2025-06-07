Strengthening Ties: UK-India Counter-Terrorism Collaboration

Britain and India are in discussions to strengthen their counter-terrorism cooperation following recent diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. The announcement came after British Foreign Minister David Lammy's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lammy is the highest-profile Western official to visit both New Delhi and Islamabad since a ceasefire was agreed upon last month between the South Asian neighbors after their most severe conflict in three decades. The tensions escalated in April after the death of 26 men in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorists. India responded by targeting what it termed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to a further escalation until a ceasefire on May 10.

Beyond counter-terrorism, discussions also included bolstering trade between the UK and India, the world's fifth and sixth largest economies, respectively. A free trade agreement is nearly finalized, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit India soon to sign the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)