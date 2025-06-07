Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Slams Delay in Compensation for Kumbh Stampede Victims

The Allahabad High Court has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for delays in compensating families of those who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede. The court stressed the government's duty to ensure timely payments and raised concerns about poor handling of a victim's body without a post-mortem.

A two-judge vacation bench of the Allahabad High Court has sharply criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its delay in disbursing ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who perished in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29.

The bench, comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Sandeep Jain, declared that once the state had announced compensation, it was its inescapable duty to ensure prompt and dignified payment. The court also expressed alarm over the fact that the body of a stampede victim was handed to her family without any autopsy or post-mortem.

In its order on Friday, the court directed the state to file an affidavit detailing the number of claims received and processed, and ordered the impleadment of medical institutions in Prayagraj to file affidavits on the medical handling of victims. The court set July 18 as the next date of hearing.

