Teenager Severely Injured Amid Mango Theft Allegation in Hooghly

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following an alleged assault over mango theft in Hooghly, West Bengal, according to police reports.

The attack, which occurred in Konnagar, left the boy with multiple injuries, including a fractured bone and deep cuts, believed to be inflicted with spiked sticks.

Mrinalkanti Duttagupta, the orchard owner, along with his family, was questioned by police, while an investigation continues into the suspected incident of torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)