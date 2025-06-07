Left Menu

Teenager Severely Injured Amid Mango Theft Allegation in Hooghly

A 14-year-old boy sustained severe injuries after allegedly being beaten for stealing mangos in Hooghly, West Bengal. The orchard owner, Mrinalkanti Duttagupta, was questioned, while the boy remains hospitalized. An investigation is underway as the incident draws parallels with a previous assault in the region.

  • India

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following an alleged assault over mango theft in Hooghly, West Bengal, according to police reports.

The attack, which occurred in Konnagar, left the boy with multiple injuries, including a fractured bone and deep cuts, believed to be inflicted with spiked sticks.

Mrinalkanti Duttagupta, the orchard owner, along with his family, was questioned by police, while an investigation continues into the suspected incident of torture.

