Prostitution Racket Busted in Latur: Three Arrested

In Latur, a police raid led to the dismantling of a prostitution racket and the booking of three men who were allegedly forcing women into it. The operation, conducted Friday night in the Yakatpur area, resulted in the rescue of one woman involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:10 IST
A significant breakthrough came in Latur as police officials dismantled a suspected prostitution ring following a raid on a residence in the Yakatpur area. The operation, conducted on Friday night, led to three individuals being booked on charges related to forcing women into the illegal trade.

Police Inspector Sunil Rejitwad from the Ausa station confirmed the successful raid, highlighting the swift action taken by the police department to curb unlawful activities in the region. The individuals apprehended were identified as Mahadev Balaji Kamble, Nagnath Narayan Karle, and Dawood Dagdu Shaikh.

During the operation, one woman was rescued from the situation, further underscoring the gravity of the case. The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in maintaining law and order.

