Lawyers' Strike Averted: Digital Court Assurance Calms Delhi Advocates

The Delhi district court bar associations’ coordination committee called off a planned lawyers' protest after a meeting with the Delhi High Court Chief Justice. It was assured that digital court proceedings under the NI Act would remain virtual. This decision calmed concerns about unnecessary personal appearances.

Updated: 07-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:46 IST
  Country:
  • India

The coordination committee for Delhi's district court bar associations announced the cancellation of a slated protest following assurances from the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice. Concerns originally stemmed from the switch of digital Negotiable Instruments Act courts to Rouse Avenue.

Following the Chief Justice's commitment to maintaining digital operations for these courts, the committee withdrew the call for Monday's work abstinence. The resolution highlighted that all legal proceedings will be recorded in local courts.

Advocate Dhir Singh Kasana clarified that confusion over mandatory physical appearances in digital court cases was resolved. The new approach to digital court functioning aims to streamline and maintain virtual interactions for stakeholders.

