Lawyers' Strike Averted: Digital Court Assurance Calms Delhi Advocates

The coordination committee for Delhi's district court bar associations announced the cancellation of a slated protest following assurances from the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice. Concerns originally stemmed from the switch of digital Negotiable Instruments Act courts to Rouse Avenue.

Following the Chief Justice's commitment to maintaining digital operations for these courts, the committee withdrew the call for Monday's work abstinence. The resolution highlighted that all legal proceedings will be recorded in local courts.

Advocate Dhir Singh Kasana clarified that confusion over mandatory physical appearances in digital court cases was resolved. The new approach to digital court functioning aims to streamline and maintain virtual interactions for stakeholders.

