Left Menu

Devastating Drone Onslaught: Kharkiv's Dark Night

Russia launched a night-time assault on Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's key cities, employing drones, missiles, and guided bombs. This brutal attack claimed four lives and injured over 60, including a baby. Kharkiv's mayor described it as the most severe since the war's inception. Damaged infrastructure and ongoing air raids exacerbate the city's crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:33 IST
Devastating Drone Onslaught: Kharkiv's Dark Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chilling escalation, Russia has bombarded the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with a barrage of drones, missiles, and guided bombs, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuring over 60 others, including a child, according to local officials on Saturday.

Kharkiv, a major urban area situated near the Russian border, has endured continuous shelling since the conflict's onset over three years ago. Mayor Ihor Terekhov characterized the latest offensive as the city's most intense attack since the full-scale war began, detailing the overnight bombardment which targeted both residential and infrastructural sites.

Amidst the destructed landscapes of burnt homes and vehicles, local authorities reported that Russian drones and bombs struck industrial sites, exacerbating the fires amid ongoing rescue operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the attack as a brutal act on civilians, echoing calls for resistance as the military battled incoming assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Toll

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Tol...

 Global
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025