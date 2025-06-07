Devastating Drone Onslaught: Kharkiv's Dark Night
Russia launched a night-time assault on Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's key cities, employing drones, missiles, and guided bombs. This brutal attack claimed four lives and injured over 60, including a baby. Kharkiv's mayor described it as the most severe since the war's inception. Damaged infrastructure and ongoing air raids exacerbate the city's crisis.
In a chilling escalation, Russia has bombarded the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with a barrage of drones, missiles, and guided bombs, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuring over 60 others, including a child, according to local officials on Saturday.
Kharkiv, a major urban area situated near the Russian border, has endured continuous shelling since the conflict's onset over three years ago. Mayor Ihor Terekhov characterized the latest offensive as the city's most intense attack since the full-scale war began, detailing the overnight bombardment which targeted both residential and infrastructural sites.
Amidst the destructed landscapes of burnt homes and vehicles, local authorities reported that Russian drones and bombs struck industrial sites, exacerbating the fires amid ongoing rescue operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the attack as a brutal act on civilians, echoing calls for resistance as the military battled incoming assaults.
