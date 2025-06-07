Devastating Drone Onslaught: Kharkiv's Dark Night

In a chilling escalation, Russia has bombarded the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with a barrage of drones, missiles, and guided bombs, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuring over 60 others, including a child, according to local officials on Saturday.

Kharkiv, a major urban area situated near the Russian border, has endured continuous shelling since the conflict's onset over three years ago. Mayor Ihor Terekhov characterized the latest offensive as the city's most intense attack since the full-scale war began, detailing the overnight bombardment which targeted both residential and infrastructural sites.

Amidst the destructed landscapes of burnt homes and vehicles, local authorities reported that Russian drones and bombs struck industrial sites, exacerbating the fires amid ongoing rescue operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the attack as a brutal act on civilians, echoing calls for resistance as the military battled incoming assaults.

