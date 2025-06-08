Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Los Angeles Over Federal Immigration Raids

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller labeled protests against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles as an 'insurrection.' Tensions flared as ICE arrests prompted public outcry, with legal challenges over the scope of enforcement. The LAPD managed civil unrest, condemning the disruptive tactics.

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller on Saturday criticized downtown Los Angeles protests against federal immigration raids, calling them an 'insurrection' against the U.S. Helmeted police officers faced off against protesters following ICE operations that resulted in at least 44 arrests on immigration violations.

Miller, known for his hardline stance on immigration, reacted to video footage of the protests, while the Los Angeles Police Department reported no arrests linked to the demonstrations. Meanwhile, FBI deputy director Dan Bongino confirmed evidence reviews and collaboration with the U.S. Attorney's Office to prosecute offenders.

President Donald Trump's administration has intensified immigration crackdowns, aiming for ICE to make daily arrests, including of legally residing individuals, sparking legal challenges. The LAPD responded to civil unrest, as protesters targeted federal properties, prompting a condemnation from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

