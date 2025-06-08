Left Menu

Aid Crisis in Gaza: Tensions Flare as Humanitarian Efforts Falter

A U.S. and Israel-backed humanitarian organization halted food aid in Gaza due to alleged threats from Hamas, which the group denies. The U.N. and Israel remain in conflict over aid distribution methods. Attempts to establish a ceasefire amid escalating violence have stalled, worsening humanitarian conditions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A controversial humanitarian organization, supported by the United States and Israel, has stopped distributing food aid in Gaza, citing threats from Hamas, claims that the militant group denies. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which collaborates with U.S. security and logistics firms, is looking to adjust its operations to address these unspecified threats. On Sunday, the organization announced via Facebook that it planned to reopen two sites.

A Hamas official, speaking to Reuters, dismissed knowledge of any alleged threats. The media office controlled by Hamas in Gaza criticized the GHF operations, labeling them a failure, and expressed willingness to assist in securing aid deliveries. Israel and the U.S. accuse Hamas of diverting aid from U.N.-led operations, accusations which the group refutes. Meanwhile, Hamas' military wing has promised to deploy snipers to safeguard U.N. aid routes.

Amid stalled ceasefire negotiations and escalating violence, Israel allowed limited U.N.-led operations to resume, yet the aid influx remains insufficient. GHF's operations have encountered chaos and deadly violence, with dozens of Palestinians reported dead near its sites. The U.N. has accused Israel of obstructing aid access, highlighting instances of looting. With hospitals on the verge of a fuel crisis, humanitarian efforts face severe challenges as the conflict in Gaza intensifies.

