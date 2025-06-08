Tensions Escalate in Manipur after Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests

Protests erupted in Manipur after the arrest of a leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, causing the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in the Imphal valley.

Demonstrators clashed with police forces, set fires in the streets, and gheraoed the Imphal airport gate to prevent the transport of the detained leader, demanding his immediate release. Security has been intensified with additional central forces deployed.

An order from Imphal West's district magistrate cited breaches of peace and danger to human lives, banning public assemblies and carrying of weapons. Tensions persist as preventive measures remain enforced.

