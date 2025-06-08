Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Manipur after Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests

Protests erupted in Manipur following the arrest of a leader from the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol. The administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, set fires, and blocked roads, while security was tightened around the Raj Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in Manipur after the arrest of a leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, causing the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in the Imphal valley.

Demonstrators clashed with police forces, set fires in the streets, and gheraoed the Imphal airport gate to prevent the transport of the detained leader, demanding his immediate release. Security has been intensified with additional central forces deployed.

An order from Imphal West's district magistrate cited breaches of peace and danger to human lives, banning public assemblies and carrying of weapons. Tensions persist as preventive measures remain enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

