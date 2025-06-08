Tensions Escalate in Manipur after Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests
Protests erupted in Manipur following the arrest of a leader from the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol. The administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, set fires, and blocked roads, while security was tightened around the Raj Bhavan.
- Country:
- India
Protests erupted in Manipur after the arrest of a leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, causing the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in the Imphal valley.
Demonstrators clashed with police forces, set fires in the streets, and gheraoed the Imphal airport gate to prevent the transport of the detained leader, demanding his immediate release. Security has been intensified with additional central forces deployed.
An order from Imphal West's district magistrate cited breaches of peace and danger to human lives, banning public assemblies and carrying of weapons. Tensions persist as preventive measures remain enforced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council
Trump's National Security Council Overhaul: A New Strategy Unfolds
High-Profile Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Security Operation
Major Blow to Naxalites: Security Forces Eliminate Top Leaders in Jharkhand
Traditional AI falls short on UAV security: How LLMs fill the gap?