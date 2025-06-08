Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Seizure Thwarts Trans-Border Smuggling

In a major crackdown against narcotics smuggling, Punjab Police arrested two individuals involved in a large-scale heroin operation, recovering six kilograms of the drug.

The operation, conducted in Amritsar, has unveiled international ties as the consignment was traced back to Pakistan-based handlers aiming to distribute in Punjab.

Efforts are underway to apprehend an additional suspect who remains at large, as investigations continue to expose the full scale of the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)