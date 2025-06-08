Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Seizure Thwarts Trans-Border Smuggling

Punjab Police made a significant breakthrough by arresting two drug traffickers and seizing six kg of heroin in Amritsar. The operation, led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, unveiled cross-border narco-smuggling links with handlers based in Pakistan. Investigations are underway to uncover the drug supply network.

Updated: 08-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:55 IST
  • India

In a major crackdown against narcotics smuggling, Punjab Police arrested two individuals involved in a large-scale heroin operation, recovering six kilograms of the drug.

The operation, conducted in Amritsar, has unveiled international ties as the consignment was traced back to Pakistan-based handlers aiming to distribute in Punjab.

Efforts are underway to apprehend an additional suspect who remains at large, as investigations continue to expose the full scale of the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

