Tensions in Manipur: Unrest Follows Prominent Leader's Arrest

In Manipur, protests erupted following the arrest of a Meitei leader from the Arambai Tenggol group. The unrest prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in several districts. As clashes continued, security measures were heightened to prevent any further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 11:18 IST
The situation in Manipur remains tense after violent protests broke out following the arrest of a leader from the Meitei group, Arambai Tenggol. In response to the unrest, local authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet access in five districts to curb further disturbances.

Protesters took to the streets in Imphal, torching tyres and blocking roads as they demanded the release of the detained leader. Clashes occurred with security forces in various locations, with a bus being set alight in Imphal East. Reports indicate that security forces deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators near Raj Bhavan.

With tensions running high, authorities have strengthened security around key areas, including the Raj Bhavan, and restricted public gatherings. An order warned that violations of the imposed regulations would face legal consequences, as the government aims to prevent further escalation amid the fragile situation.

