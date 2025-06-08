Left Menu

Tragedy in Dayalpur: Child Found in Suitcase Sparks Outrage

A nine-year-old girl's body was found in a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur, leading to allegations of sexual assault and murder. Massive protests ensued, accusing police of negligence. Forensic teams are investigating, and efforts to capture the suspected offender, who remains at large, continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:52 IST
Tragedy in Dayalpur: Child Found in Suitcase Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, the body of a nine-year-old girl was discovered in a suitcase at a neighbor's house, causing widespread outrage. The child's family and local residents alleged sexual assault and murder, sparking protests over perceived police negligence.

Authorities quickly deployed police and paramilitary forces to manage the growing tensions. An investigation is underway, with officials waiting for an autopsy report. Police said they are pursuing all leads to find the suspect, who is believed to have fled.

As grief and anger engulfed the community, large crowds blocked roads and demanded immediate justice. The situation continues to disrupt daily life, with businesses closed and traffic affected. The victim's family is devastated, pleading for the swift capture of the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025