Tragedy in Dayalpur: Child Found in Suitcase Sparks Outrage

In a harrowing incident in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, the body of a nine-year-old girl was discovered in a suitcase at a neighbor's house, causing widespread outrage. The child's family and local residents alleged sexual assault and murder, sparking protests over perceived police negligence.

Authorities quickly deployed police and paramilitary forces to manage the growing tensions. An investigation is underway, with officials waiting for an autopsy report. Police said they are pursuing all leads to find the suspect, who is believed to have fled.

As grief and anger engulfed the community, large crowds blocked roads and demanded immediate justice. The situation continues to disrupt daily life, with businesses closed and traffic affected. The victim's family is devastated, pleading for the swift capture of the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)