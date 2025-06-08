Tragedy in Dayalpur: Child Found in Suitcase Sparks Outrage
A nine-year-old girl's body was found in a suitcase in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur, leading to allegations of sexual assault and murder. Massive protests ensued, accusing police of negligence. Forensic teams are investigating, and efforts to capture the suspected offender, who remains at large, continue.
In a harrowing incident in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, the body of a nine-year-old girl was discovered in a suitcase at a neighbor's house, causing widespread outrage. The child's family and local residents alleged sexual assault and murder, sparking protests over perceived police negligence.
Authorities quickly deployed police and paramilitary forces to manage the growing tensions. An investigation is underway, with officials waiting for an autopsy report. Police said they are pursuing all leads to find the suspect, who is believed to have fled.
As grief and anger engulfed the community, large crowds blocked roads and demanded immediate justice. The situation continues to disrupt daily life, with businesses closed and traffic affected. The victim's family is devastated, pleading for the swift capture of the perpetrator.
