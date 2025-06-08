Gift Parcel Scam Unveiled: Navi Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 49.59 Lakh
A Navi Mumbai woman was reportedly defrauded of Rs 49.59 lakh by scammers, including one impersonating a customs officer, through a bogus gift offer from abroad. The scam unfolded between June and August 2024 via Instagram, with the fraudsters requesting payment for non-existent customs duties.
A 46-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has reportedly fallen victim to a scam, losing Rs 49.59 lakh to fraudsters. Authorities say one suspect impersonated a customs officer while another posed as a UK-based acquaintance to lure the victim with a false gift promise.
The scam occurred from June to August 2024 and was unveiled only after the victim approached the Rabale police, disclosing a series of payments made under the guise of customs duties and other charges. The perpetrators had communicated via Instagram.
Following the escalation of financial demands and the absence of the promised parcel, the victim contacted police, leading to the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case is now with the cyber cell for further investigation. Police are advising all to verify identities before engaging in financial transactions online.
