Left Menu

Corruption Clouds: Bribery Allegations Shake Trust in Kerala's ED

A Kerala businessman, Aneesh Babu, accused an ED officer of corruption but later denied knowing or possessing evidence against him. The allegations, linked to a money laundering probe, were filed in response to a summons by the Kerala High Court. The incident highlights bribery and credibility issues within the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:34 IST
Corruption Clouds: Bribery Allegations Shake Trust in Kerala's ED
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala businessman, Aneesh Babu, who accused an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer of corruption, has retracted his claims, saying he possesses no evidence or knowledge of wrongdoings by the officer. This comes after Babu was summoned by the Kerala High Court to appear before the ED.

The bribery allegations arose from a money laundering investigation surrounding Babu, his family, and their business dealings. An FIR by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau accused several individuals, including an ED official, of soliciting bribes to settle the case.

The case has stirred controversy, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to question the ED's integrity. Allegations against the ED are being seen as attempts to deflect from the ongoing investigation, with both Babu and the ED officer now seeking legal recourse to protect their reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025