Corruption Clouds: Bribery Allegations Shake Trust in Kerala's ED

A Kerala businessman, Aneesh Babu, who accused an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer of corruption, has retracted his claims, saying he possesses no evidence or knowledge of wrongdoings by the officer. This comes after Babu was summoned by the Kerala High Court to appear before the ED.

The bribery allegations arose from a money laundering investigation surrounding Babu, his family, and their business dealings. An FIR by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau accused several individuals, including an ED official, of soliciting bribes to settle the case.

The case has stirred controversy, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to question the ED's integrity. Allegations against the ED are being seen as attempts to deflect from the ongoing investigation, with both Babu and the ED officer now seeking legal recourse to protect their reputations.

