Doctor Arrested for Alleged Rape in Bhopa Clinic Scandal
A doctor, also a former BJP mandal president, was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old patient at his clinic in Bhopa. The victim, accompanied by her younger brother, reported the assault, leading to the doctor's arrest after local residents intervened.
A doctor has been arrested in Bhopa for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old female patient at his clinic. The incident took place on Saturday evening in a village within the Bhopa police station jurisdiction.
The victim, who had visited the clinic with her 15-year-old brother, reported that the doctor, a former BJP mandal president, took her alone into the clinic. During the check-up, he allegedly sexually harassed and raped her.
Her brother, who attempted to intervene, was reportedly beaten by the doctor. Police have arrested Dr Virpal Sehrawat, citing charges under relevant sections of the BNS, following intervention by local residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
