Arrests in Manipur Riot Sparks: NIA Nabs Key Insurgents in Deadly Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully detained three insurgents linked to a January 2024 attack on security forces in Manipur that resulted in the death of two police commandos and injuries to others, officials announced on Sunday.

Among those apprehended is Thangminlen Mate, a member of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal insurgent group, who played an instrumental role in orchestrating the attack on an IRB post in Tengnoupal district. Mate was arrested in Assam and is now in custody in Guwahati Central Jail.

The arrest highlights ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, which have resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands. The conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups dates back to a protest in May 2023, prompting the imposition of President's Rule in the region.

