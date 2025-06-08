Left Menu

Arrests in Manipur Riot Sparks: NIA Nabs Key Insurgents in Deadly Attack Case

The NIA has arrested three insurgents responsible for a deadly attack in Manipur that killed two police commandos in January 2024. Among those arrested is Thangminlen Mate of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal group. The violence stems from ethnic tension between the Meitei, Nagas, and Kukis communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:17 IST
Arrests in Manipur Riot Sparks: NIA Nabs Key Insurgents in Deadly Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully detained three insurgents linked to a January 2024 attack on security forces in Manipur that resulted in the death of two police commandos and injuries to others, officials announced on Sunday.

Among those apprehended is Thangminlen Mate, a member of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal insurgent group, who played an instrumental role in orchestrating the attack on an IRB post in Tengnoupal district. Mate was arrested in Assam and is now in custody in Guwahati Central Jail.

The arrest highlights ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, which have resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands. The conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups dates back to a protest in May 2023, prompting the imposition of President's Rule in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025