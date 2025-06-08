Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Corruption and Implementation of UCC

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, delivered a strong message against corruption during a rally in Haridwar's Mangalore area.

Highlighting recent actions, Dhami stated that several officials, including high-ranking IAS and PCS officers, have been suspended for their roles in a substantial land scam.

The rally also celebrated Uttarakhand's pioneering implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a significant legal reform not undertaken by previous ruling parties.