Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Corruption and Implementation of UCC

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced strict measures against corruption, with over 200 officials jailed in the past three years. He highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, marking Uttarakhand as the first to adopt it since independence, fostering societal equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:38 IST
Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Corruption and Implementation of UCC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, delivered a strong message against corruption during a rally in Haridwar's Mangalore area.

Highlighting recent actions, Dhami stated that several officials, including high-ranking IAS and PCS officers, have been suspended for their roles in a substantial land scam.

The rally also celebrated Uttarakhand's pioneering implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a significant legal reform not undertaken by previous ruling parties.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025