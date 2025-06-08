Uttarakhand's Bold Stand Against Corruption and Implementation of UCC
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced strict measures against corruption, with over 200 officials jailed in the past three years. He highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, marking Uttarakhand as the first to adopt it since independence, fostering societal equality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, delivered a strong message against corruption during a rally in Haridwar's Mangalore area.
Highlighting recent actions, Dhami stated that several officials, including high-ranking IAS and PCS officers, have been suspended for their roles in a substantial land scam.
The rally also celebrated Uttarakhand's pioneering implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a significant legal reform not undertaken by previous ruling parties.
