In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli forces fired on groups heading to aid distribution centers in Gaza, claiming five lives and injuring others. Palestinian health officials said the incidents occurred near hubs where thousands seek relief amid severe shortages.

Reports from Gaza hospital officials noted that at least 108 bodies were brought in over 48 hours, and more than 80 killings occurred near these sites. The military confirmed targeting militant enclaves, but witnesses argue unarmed civilians were shot at distribution zones run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The UN accuses Israel and its US-backed partners of manipulating aid for control, with systems unable to meet Gaza's severe needs. Continued military actions have exacerbated crises, with accusations of Hamas misappropriating supplies further complicating international aid efforts.