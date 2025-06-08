Four Palestinians lost their lives as Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution center in southern Gaza, revealing deep tensions in the region. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's sites have witnessed deadly incidents, exacerbating an already dire situation.

According to Palestinian paramedics, the fatalities occurred near Rafah, a location targeted amidst ongoing conflict. The Israeli military stated they responded to a perceived threat, issuing warnings before the shooting. Such incidents highlight the dangers surrounding aid operations in Gaza.

Conducting operations amidst a blockade, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation faces criticism for bypassing traditional relief channels. Despite claims of efficient distribution, reports from Gaza indicate chaotic and hazardous conditions, with calls from Hamas for aid distribution via U.N.-affiliated agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)