Tragedy in Delhi: Nine-Year-Old Girl's Gruesome Murder Sparks Outrage

A brutal crime has rocked northeast Delhi, where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, her lifeless body discovered in a bloodstained suitcase at a neighbor's house. The incident, which occurred in the Dayalpur area, has sparked widespread protests by the girl's family and local community members.

Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene. Senior police officers have intensified the investigation, considering all possible angles. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, reflecting the serious nature of the crime.

In the wake of the tragedy, political figures, including Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, have criticized the ruling BJP government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order, even with its so-called 'four-engine' governance. The situation remains tense, with heavy police presence aimed at maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)