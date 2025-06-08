Left Menu

Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard Deployed Amid Immigration Protests

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of about 300 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following clashes between immigration authorities and protesters. This move, made without the California governor's request, marked a historic moment amid escalating tensions over deportations and opposition from state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:30 IST
Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard Deployed Amid Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, President Donald Trump deployed around 300 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday, following clashes between federal immigration authorities and protesters. This decision was made without the request of California's Governor Gavin Newsom, marking a controversial precedent in the state's recent history.

The National Guard's presence was felt outside key locations, including the Metropolitan Detention Centre, as demonstrators and federal forces confronted each other in downtown Los Angeles. Protests, originally starting on Friday, spread across several city areas, leading to escalating tensions and numerous arrests.

Governor Newsom criticized Trump's actions, calling it a "provocative show of force" likely to exacerbate the situation. Meanwhile, the Trump administration defended its actions, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asserting the deployment aimed to ensure secure operations and peaceful protests, amidst growing political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025