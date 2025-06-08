Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard Deployed Amid Immigration Protests
President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of about 300 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following clashes between immigration authorities and protesters. This move, made without the California governor's request, marked a historic moment amid escalating tensions over deportations and opposition from state leaders.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump deployed around 300 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday, following clashes between federal immigration authorities and protesters. This decision was made without the request of California's Governor Gavin Newsom, marking a controversial precedent in the state's recent history.
The National Guard's presence was felt outside key locations, including the Metropolitan Detention Centre, as demonstrators and federal forces confronted each other in downtown Los Angeles. Protests, originally starting on Friday, spread across several city areas, leading to escalating tensions and numerous arrests.
Governor Newsom criticized Trump's actions, calling it a "provocative show of force" likely to exacerbate the situation. Meanwhile, the Trump administration defended its actions, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asserting the deployment aimed to ensure secure operations and peaceful protests, amidst growing political divides.
