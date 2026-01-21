Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at Davos as Trump Arrives Amid Controversy

US President Donald Trump faced tensions and criticism at the World Economic Forum in Davos. European leaders criticized his tariff threats over Greenland, while global markets slumped amid the controversy. Despite delays due to mechanical issues, Trump is set to deliver a highly anticipated speech at the forum.

Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:34 IST
US President Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, amid rising tensions over his policies. European leaders have voiced strong objections to Trump's planned tariffs as more than 3,000 participants, including government and business figures, gather at the annual Alpine event.

Concerns over Trump's ambitions regarding Greenland have heightened, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen casting doubt on Trump's trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at potential EU retaliations, while Wall Street experienced a notable slump following the escalation of tensions.

Trump's arrival in Switzerland was delayed due to mechanical troubles with Air Force One. Despite the delay, Trump is expected to make a significant speech aimed at convincing European leaders to heed his concerns. The visit marks his third trip to Davos, with many eyes on his anticipated address.

