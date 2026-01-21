Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make waves at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as he intensifies his efforts to acquire Greenland, a proposal that has already sparked tensions with European leaders. Trump sees Greenland as a strategic asset against Russian and Chinese encroachment in the Arctic region.

Trump, marking the close of his first tumultuous year in office, anticipates Greenland-related discussions during the event. Despite NATO leaders' concerns that his strategy could disrupt the alliance, Trump remains relentless in his campaign to integrate Greenland into U.S. territory as a legacy endeavor.

In addition to advancing his Greenland agenda, Trump plans to promote his economic achievements, despite mixed domestic perceptions. He aims to unveil a housing initiative that leverages retirement savings for home purchases while also focusing on international diplomacy, including meetings with Swiss, Polish, and Egyptian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)