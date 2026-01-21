Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss acquiring Greenland, amidst European protests. His focus includes the territory's strategic value against Russian and Chinese influence, tackling housing costs, and furthering his economic agenda. NATO leaders caution against his Greenland strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make waves at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as he intensifies his efforts to acquire Greenland, a proposal that has already sparked tensions with European leaders. Trump sees Greenland as a strategic asset against Russian and Chinese encroachment in the Arctic region.

Trump, marking the close of his first tumultuous year in office, anticipates Greenland-related discussions during the event. Despite NATO leaders' concerns that his strategy could disrupt the alliance, Trump remains relentless in his campaign to integrate Greenland into U.S. territory as a legacy endeavor.

In addition to advancing his Greenland agenda, Trump plans to promote his economic achievements, despite mixed domestic perceptions. He aims to unveil a housing initiative that leverages retirement savings for home purchases while also focusing on international diplomacy, including meetings with Swiss, Polish, and Egyptian leaders.

