Security Concerns Surround CM's Upcoming Visit Amid Unauthorized Drilling Activities

In a significant security concern, unauthorized drilling activities by Alpha Geo India Limited in Bahraich have cast a shadow over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's impending visit. The incident, involving the use of explosives, occurred without prior notification to local authorities, sparking worries among residents and public representatives.

Local BJP MLA Surveshvar Singh criticized the oversight as a "serious security lapse" and urged for the cancellation of the Chief Minister's visit. Officials reported that the company was conducting its operation with ammonium nitrate explosives, sanctioned by the Union Petroleum Ministry, but neglected standard protocols.

Authorities were alerted, leading to an investigation while the company's employees were gathered at a police station for questioning. The security situation compounds with fears of terrorist infiltration through the Indo-Nepal border, especially alarming with high-profile figures expected at the upcoming event.