High Seas Tension: Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Vessel with Greta Thunberg on Board

In a high-seas standoff, Israeli forces have commandeered a British-flagged yacht, the Madleen, as it endeavored to breach the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. The charity vessel, carrying 12 passengers including climate activist Greta Thunberg, aimed to deliver symbolic aid and highlight Gaza's dire humanitarian conditions.

Operating under the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the vessel was intercepted before reaching its destination, with the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirming its control over the vessel. The passengers, including European Parliament member Rima Hassan, were unharmed and provided with basic amenities before being sent back to their home countries.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz labeled the mission a Hamas propaganda stunt, reinforcing the blockade meant to bar weapons from reaching the militant group. Meanwhile, advocacy continued as international voices called for more support and maritime efforts to challenge the blockade and bring aid to Gaza.

