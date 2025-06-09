Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid National Guard Deployment and Protests

The deployment of California National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid protests over immigration enforcement has led to clashes and controversy. Governor Gavin Newsom calls the deployment unlawful, accusing President Trump of overstepping state sovereignty. Demonstrations have seen violence and incendiary incidents, with Trump threatening countermeasures against protesters.

The streets of Los Angeles witnessed chaos as California National Guard troops were deployed to manage protests against President Trump's immigration enforcement policies. The state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, branded the deployment unlawful, alleging an infringement on California's state sovereignty.

Protests escalated into skirmishes between police and demonstrators, with allegations of protesters hurling projectiles at law enforcement. Demonstrations included a blockade of the 101 Freeway and included incendiary incidents, such as the setting ablaze of Waymo's self-driving cars.

Governor Newsom criticized the federal order, arguing that Trump aims to provoke a crisis. While Trump characterized the protests as violent riots, claiming a need for law and order, the White House backed the deployment for the protection of federal properties and personnel. Concurrently, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned violent protesters while accusing the administration of inciting tensions.

