Chaos in Los Angeles: Protests Erupt Over National Guard Deployment
Tensions rose as thousands protested against President Trump's National Guard deployment in Los Angeles. Demonstrators blocked highways, set self-driving cars ablaze, and clashed with law enforcement. Gov. Newsom criticized the move as a breach of state sovereignty, while the White House defended the action against 'violent people'.
In Los Angeles, tensions flared as thousands of protestors filled the streets, opposing President Donald Trump's unexpected deployment of the National Guard. Demonstrators effectively obstructed traffic on a major freeway as law enforcement deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to control the unrest.
Throughout downtown, protestors constructed makeshift barriers and hurled objects at police, while others set self-driving vehicles on fire. Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the deployment as a violation of state sovereignty, urging the federal troop withdrawal.
Despite these calls, the White House defended the decision, emphasizing the need to confront 'violent people'. The situation marked a notable escalation in the administration's approach to handling immigration enforcement, pivoting tensions to a broader national discourse on civil liberties and governance.
