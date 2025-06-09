Left Menu

Chaos in Los Angeles: Protests Erupt Over National Guard Deployment

Tensions rose as thousands protested against President Trump's National Guard deployment in Los Angeles. Demonstrators blocked highways, set self-driving cars ablaze, and clashed with law enforcement. Gov. Newsom criticized the move as a breach of state sovereignty, while the White House defended the action against 'violent people'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Los Angeles, tensions flared as thousands of protestors filled the streets, opposing President Donald Trump's unexpected deployment of the National Guard. Demonstrators effectively obstructed traffic on a major freeway as law enforcement deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to control the unrest.

Throughout downtown, protestors constructed makeshift barriers and hurled objects at police, while others set self-driving vehicles on fire. Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the deployment as a violation of state sovereignty, urging the federal troop withdrawal.

Despite these calls, the White House defended the decision, emphasizing the need to confront 'violent people'. The situation marked a notable escalation in the administration's approach to handling immigration enforcement, pivoting tensions to a broader national discourse on civil liberties and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

