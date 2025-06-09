Tension Erupts in Thane as Severed Animal Head Sparks Outcry

A wave of tension gripped a locality in Maharashtra's Thane city following the discovery of a severed animal head, suspected to be from a buffalo, in a dustbin. The incident sparked public unrest, drawing crowds and prompting immediate police intervention, reported local authorities on Monday.

The unsettling find was reported late on Sunday night in the Hajuri area, Wagle Estate, where residents quickly became agitated, demanding police action. Senior Inspector Shivaji Gaware of Wagle Estate police station stated that calls for investigation intensified as members of Hindu organizations joined the protest, pressing for an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Police swiftly responded by confiscating the carcass, sending samples to a lab for examination, and issuing an FIR against an unknown individual under various sections, including those concerning religious sentiments. While a probe is underway, no arrests have been made so far.