Vladislav Gorai, a celebrated tenor at the Odesa National Opera, tragically passed away on Sunday during a volunteer mission in Sumy, near the Russian border. His work had graced stages around the globe, yet his heart remained steadfastly tied to his native Ukraine.

With the Russian presence intensifying in Sumy, Ukraine, the region continues to be an epicenter of conflict, enduring fierce battles and relentless aerial assaults. The beloved artist's untimely death during these trying times underscores the devastating impact of war on cultural figures.

Gorai, honored as an Artist of Ukraine in 2013, dedicated decades to advancing opera, performing internationally. His passing leaves a void not just in the Ukrainian music scene but across numerous countries where audiences cherished his voice. Preliminary reports about his death are yet to be confirmed independently.